BidiPass (BDP) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $898,658.87 and $109,457.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

