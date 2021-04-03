Big Data Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $91.04 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $91.04 million and $4.19 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol token can now be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Token Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,877,123 tokens. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

