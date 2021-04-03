Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $3.44 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,966,435,600 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.