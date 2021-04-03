Bintex Futures 1-Day Volume Tops $2.03 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $73,465.42 and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00074251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00326451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00784037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

