Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bio-Techne worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $232,063,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after buying an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $388.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

