BioPassport Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.71 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $215.99 million and $38.71 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,199,296,000 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

