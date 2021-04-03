Bird.Money (BIRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $194.23 or 0.00333859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $1.03 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,976 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

