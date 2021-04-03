Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $419,702.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $36.73 million and approximately $419,702.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $81.63 or 0.00140965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010022 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

