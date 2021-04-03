Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Market Cap Hits $16.96 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and $2,119.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

