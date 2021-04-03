Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $32.99 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $32.99 or 0.00056875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $612.78 million and approximately $223.93 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.49 or 0.00935146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00381163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

