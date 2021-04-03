Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $3,473.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $60,397.77 and approximately $3,473.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 299.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004774 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001381 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

