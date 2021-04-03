Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $97,115.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00450202 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

