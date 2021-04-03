Bitcoin CZ Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $120,919.87 and approximately $183.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,372,251 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

