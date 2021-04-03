Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 19.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $738.37 million and approximately $133.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $42.16 or 0.00072073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00293055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

