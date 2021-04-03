Bitcoin Incognito Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $67,744.60 and $127.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

