Bitcoin Private Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,253.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

