Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token One Day Volume Hits $86.23 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $40.96 or 0.00069583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $241.39 million and approximately $86.23 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,893,880 tokens.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

