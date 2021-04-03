Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 13% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for $225.73 or 0.00388927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.00951562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00058360 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,695,895 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

