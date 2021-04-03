BitcoinHD Price Hits $4.06 on Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and $6.09 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

