BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 26.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $26,013.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,434,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,222,602 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

