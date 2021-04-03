Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 75% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $243,599.22 and approximately $7,848.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 483.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,022.23 or 0.99669632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00093756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001675 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

