BitcoinZ Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,563.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00285469 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00095408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,122,159,555 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

