BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $9,351.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

