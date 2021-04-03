BitGreen 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,538.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $9,538.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00276362 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026596 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

