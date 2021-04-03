BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,618.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $116,580.70 and approximately $60,618.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004943 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.09 or 0.01781643 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022779 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002934 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars.

