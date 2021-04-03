BitGuild PLAT Reaches Market Cap of $115,528.49 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $115,528.49 and approximately $58,983.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004898 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $845.50 or 0.01412355 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00023460 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

