BitMart Token Price Reaches $0.0740 on Major Exchanges (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitMart Token token can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BMX is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 651,870,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

