BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00052179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.61 or 0.00671513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027163 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

