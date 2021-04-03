Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0059

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Bitradio has a market cap of $57,530.58 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,787,031 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,026 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

