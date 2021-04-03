BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.11

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BitShares has a total market cap of $315.68 million and approximately $82.87 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00049502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00275515 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026456 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,880,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org . The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus Delegated Proof of Stake (DPOS) is a new method of securing a crypto-currency’s network. DPOS attempts to solve the problems of both Bitcoin’s traditional Proof of Work system, and the Proof of Stake system of Peercoin and NXT. DPOS implements a layer of technological democracy to offset the negative effects of centralization. Delegated proof of stake mitigates the potential negative impacts of centralization through the use of witnesses (formaly called delegates). A total of N witnesses sign the blocks and are voted on by those using the network with every transaction that gets made. By using a decentralized voting process, DPOS is by design more democratic than comparable systems. Rather than eliminating the need for trust all together, DPOS has safeguards in place the ensure that those trusted with signing blocks on behalf of the network are doing so correctly and without bias. Additionally, each block signed must have a verification that the block before it was signed by a trusted node. DPOS eliminates the need to wait until a certain number of untrusted nodes have verified a transaction before it can be confirmed. This reduced need for confirmation produces an increase in speed of transaction times. By intentionally placing trust with the most trustworthy of potential block signers, as decided by the network, no artificial encumbrance need be imposed to slow down the block signing process. DPOS allows for many more transactions to be included in a block than either proof of work or proof of stake systems. DPOS technology allows cryptocurrency technology to transact at a level where it can compete with the centralized clearinghouses like Visa and Mastercard. Such clearinghouses administer the most popular forms of electronic payment systems in the world. In a delegated proof of stake system centralization still occurs, but it is controlled. Unlike other methods of securing cryptocurrency networks, every client in a DPOS system has the ability to decide who is trusted rather than trust concentrating in the hands of those with the most resources. DPOS allows the network to reap some of the major advantages of centralization, while still maintaining some calculated measure of decentralization. This system is enforced by a fair election process where anyone could potentially become a delegated representative of the majority of users. “

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

