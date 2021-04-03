Bitzeny Trading Up 62.3% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $135,096.59 and approximately $27.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.94 or 0.00354233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

