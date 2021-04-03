BIZZCOIN Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $122,371.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

