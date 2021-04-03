BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $493,099.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $493,099.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00018835 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,578,222 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

