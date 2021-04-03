BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

