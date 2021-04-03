BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

