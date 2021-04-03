BlackRock Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Centrus Energy worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $987,345. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

LEU stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.