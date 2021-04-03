BlackRock Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 417,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Shares of GEG opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.