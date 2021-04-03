BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,898 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

QAT stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.