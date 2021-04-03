BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,449 China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of China Online Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 534,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Online Education Group by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Online Education Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in China Online Education Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

NYSE COE opened at $20.48 on Friday. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $432.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.85.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

