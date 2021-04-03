BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Hycroft Mining worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,427,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

