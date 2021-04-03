BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 39.00% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MIDF opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

