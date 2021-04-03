BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,007 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Merus worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,174,180 shares of company stock worth $28,464,455 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

