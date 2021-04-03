BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 925,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE CHU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. China Unicom has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.