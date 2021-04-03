BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period.

NYSE MQT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

