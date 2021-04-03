BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

