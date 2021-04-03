Blank Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.03 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 198% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006786 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $56.28 million and $18.03 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00296345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00090476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00748348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015723 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,170,571 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.