BLAST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BLAST token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 106% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $55,507.10 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005848 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,719,094 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

