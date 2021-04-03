BLink (BLINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.54 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,344,228 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

BLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

