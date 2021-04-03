Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Hits $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 52.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $729,897.50 and approximately $2,230.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.