Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $281,162.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00052276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.81 or 0.00674522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00027707 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

